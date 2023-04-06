Walking 8,000 steps per day just on weekends can lower the risk of death, a research group has found.

People who walked at least 8,000 steps daily on one or two days per week saw a drop in the risk of death after 10 years that was about the same as that among people who walked the same amount three to seven days per week, said the group, which included Kyoto University’s Graduate School of Medicine.

The study was published in the American Medical Association’s JAMA Network Open medical journal last month.