  • Emperor Naruhito (center), Empress Masako (left), and their daughter Princess Aiko, stroll in an Imperial farm in Tochigi Prefecture for their spring break on Thursday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
  • Jiji, Kyodo

Emperor Naruhito is planning to visit Indonesia as a state guest in the latter half of June, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

If realized, the visit will be the second overseas journey for the Emperor since his accession to the throne in May 2019, after his trip to Britain with Empress Masako in September last year for the funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II.

Whether the Empress will accompany the Emperor to Indonesia will depend on the condition of her health, Matsuno said.

