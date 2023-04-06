Atsushi Ikeda loves his car so much that he founded a club for Tesla owners, but his embrace of an electric vehicle makes him something of an outlier in Japan.

As markets from China to the United States race to put more EVs on their roads, the pedal is nowhere near the metal yet in Japan — where hybrids still reign supreme.

Last year, 59,000 new EVs were sold in Japan. That’s a record and a threefold annual increase, but still less than 2% of sales of all cars in the country in 2022.