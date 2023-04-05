A South Korean court has approved the seizure of four Mitsubishi Heavy Industries patent rights as sought by four plaintiffs seeking payments from the Japanese company over wartime labor, a group supporting them said Wednesday.

The four patent rights are worth a total of some 690 million South Korean won, equivalent to the sum of compensation to them and overdue interest. The ruling by Daejeon District Court bans Mitsubishi Heavy from selling the patents.

After lower court verdicts in their favor, the plaintiffs are waiting for a Supreme Court ruling. A 2017 ruling by Gwangju District Court made it possible for them to take procedures for the seizure of the Mitsubishi Heavy assets.