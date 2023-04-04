  • NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, the four-member team chosen for the Artemis II lunar flyby, pose wearing flight suits in Houston on Thursday. | NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER / VIA REUTERS
Houston, Texas – NASA on Monday unveiled the crew for its first human mission to the moon in more than 50 years — including the first woman and Black man to voyage into deep space.

Christina Koch, a NASA astronaut who holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, will be a mission specialist on next year’s Artemis II flight around the moon.

NASA’s Victor Glover, a naval aviator, will pilot the Orion spacecraft that circles the moon in November 2024, becoming the first Black man to take part in a lunar mission.

