NASA on Monday unveiled the crew for its first human mission to the moon in more than 50 years — including the first woman and Black man to voyage into deep space.

Christina Koch, a NASA astronaut who holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, will be a mission specialist on next year’s Artemis II flight around the moon.

NASA’s Victor Glover, a naval aviator, will pilot the Orion spacecraft that circles the moon in November 2024, becoming the first Black man to take part in a lunar mission.