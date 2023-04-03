  • Toyota President Koji Sato (top row, third from right) poses for a photo along with new employees in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday | KYODO
    Toyota President Koji Sato (top row, third from right) poses for a photo along with new employees in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday | KYODO

  • Jiji

A number of companies throughout Japan decided to dispense with COVID-19 health and safety protocols for their welcoming ceremonies for new recruits on Monday, the first weekday of the new business year.

Among the numerous companies to have held such events, trading house Itochu hosted an in-person welcoming ceremony that dispensed with obligatory mask-wearing requirements for the first time in four years.

Since COVID-19 first began to spread in Japan in early 2020, many companies have held their welcome ceremonies online.

