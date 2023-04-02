  • Delivery robots developed by Tokyo-based ZMP are among the vehicles that can now run on roads for pedestrians. | KYODO
Japan enforced the revised road traffic law Saturday, allowing so-called Level 4 autonomous driving, or fully automated driving under certain conditions, on public roads.

The revised law requires autonomous driving service providers to submit operation plans to the public safety commissions of prefectural police under a new permit system.

The rule change is seen giving rise to passenger mobility services operated under remote supervision on specific routes in depopulated areas. It will not affect privately owned vehicles.

