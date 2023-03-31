  • Voters listen to a stump speech near Osaka Station on Friday as the official campaign period began for assembly elections in 41 prefectures and 17 major cities. | KYODO
The official campaign period began Friday for assembly elections in 41 prefectures and 17 major cities.

Key campaign issues include child-rearing support, soaring prices and support for regional economies.

Voting is set for April 9 for those elections together with mayoral races in six major cities and gubernatorial polls in nine prefectures.

