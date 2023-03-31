Japanese LGBTQ rights groups hosted the Pride 7 Summit in Tokyo on Thursday, in a fresh civil effort to make policy proposals ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May.
Activists from G7 countries and nations in the “Global South” — a term used to refer to developing nations — shared LGBTQ issues they face and discussed the roles the G7 should play for the empowerment of sexual minorities around the world, aiming to release a statement as early as April.
Japan does not ban discrimination against LGBTQ people or allow same-sex marriage or gender self-identification, Kanae Doi, Japan director of international nongovernmental organization Human Rights Watch, told reporters.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.