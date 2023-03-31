Japanese LGBTQ rights groups hosted the Pride 7 Summit in Tokyo on Thursday, in a fresh civil effort to make policy proposals ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May.

Activists from G7 countries and nations in the “Global South” — a term used to refer to developing nations — shared LGBTQ issues they face and discussed the roles the G7 should play for the empowerment of sexual minorities around the world, aiming to release a statement as early as April.

Japan does not ban discrimination against LGBTQ people or allow same-sex marriage or gender self-identification, Kanae Doi, Japan director of international nongovernmental organization Human Rights Watch, told reporters.