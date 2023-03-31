  • A shortage of truck drivers is likely to become more serious next year as an upper limit of 960 hours annually is imposed on their overtime. | BLOOMBERG
    A shortage of truck drivers is likely to become more serious next year as an upper limit of 960 hours annually is imposed on their overtime. | BLOOMBERG

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Japanese logistics businesses are preparing to overcome the so-called “2024 Issue” — a shortage of truck drivers that is expected to worsen as new restrictions concerning overtime come into effect next year.

An upper limit of 960 hours per year will be imposed on truck drivers’ overtime from April 2024 under the amended Labor Standards Law as part of moves to promote work-life balance reform.

The logistics world is worried about holdups in operations and the restrictions may deliver a further blow to an industry already short on truck drivers.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED