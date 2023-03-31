Japanese logistics businesses are preparing to overcome the so-called “2024 Issue” — a shortage of truck drivers that is expected to worsen as new restrictions concerning overtime come into effect next year.

An upper limit of 960 hours per year will be imposed on truck drivers’ overtime from April 2024 under the amended Labor Standards Law as part of moves to promote work-life balance reform.

The logistics world is worried about holdups in operations and the restrictions may deliver a further blow to an industry already short on truck drivers.