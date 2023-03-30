  • The building where Dentsu headquarters is located, in Minato Ward, Tokyo | KYODO
    The building where Dentsu headquarters is located, in Minato Ward, Tokyo | KYODO

Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc. will continue its Olympics-related business, despite having been indicted over alleged bid-rigging linked to the Tokyo Games in 2021, Dentsu Inc. President Norihiro Kuretani suggested Thursday.

The group’s Japan operations chief offered the view following a question at a regular general shareholders meeting held in Tokyo the same day.

“We will proceed after taking thorough recurrence prevention measures and gaining the trust of sponsors,” Kuretani said.

