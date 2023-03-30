Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc. will continue its Olympics-related business, despite having been indicted over alleged bid-rigging linked to the Tokyo Games in 2021, Dentsu Inc. President Norihiro Kuretani suggested Thursday.
The group’s Japan operations chief offered the view following a question at a regular general shareholders meeting held in Tokyo the same day.
“We will proceed after taking thorough recurrence prevention measures and gaining the trust of sponsors,” Kuretani said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.