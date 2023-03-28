  • Tourists visiting the ancient post station of Ouchijuku, a site where thatched houses line the main street, in Fukushima Prefecture on Feb. 14. The region is hoping to capitalize on its snowfalls and entice people into enjoying winter holidays there going forward. | AFP-JIJI
Bandai, Fukushima Pref. – Tourist Benjamin Tuffy’s family spent their winter holidays in Japan’s picture-perfect snow. But they weren’t at the country’s famed ski resorts in Hokkaido or Nagano Prefecture — they picked Fukushima Prefecture.

It’s a choice officials hope is becoming increasingly popular as they market the region’s snow resorts and try to shed the stigma that lingers more than a decade after the 2011 nuclear disaster.

Fukushima’s ski industry was already struggling with warm winters and a decline in domestic visitors when a tsunami triggered the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

