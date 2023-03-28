Tourist Benjamin Tuffy’s family spent their winter holidays in Japan’s picture-perfect snow. But they weren’t at the country’s famed ski resorts in Hokkaido or Nagano Prefecture — they picked Fukushima Prefecture.

It’s a choice officials hope is becoming increasingly popular as they market the region’s snow resorts and try to shed the stigma that lingers more than a decade after the 2011 nuclear disaster.

Fukushima’s ski industry was already struggling with warm winters and a decline in domestic visitors when a tsunami triggered the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.