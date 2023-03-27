An expert panel of the National Personnel Authority on Monday proposed the full-fledged introduction of 11-hour rest intervals between the end and start of work for all national government employees.

The proposal, included in the panel’s final report on working style reform, said that the rest interval should be at least 11 hours in principle.

The system, based on foreign and private-sector examples, is aimed at improving working conditions, especially as long work hours for public servants are a serious issue.