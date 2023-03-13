  • British troops stand next to a portrait of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein in Basra's old city in April 2003. | AFP-JIJI
    British troops stand next to a portrait of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein in Basra's old city in April 2003. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Baghdad – Two decades after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq toppled Saddam Hussein, its war-weary people recount their painful memories of dictatorship, major conflict and years of violent turmoil.

Some spoke about the iron-fisted repression under Saddam while others recalled the traumatic childhoods they endured, marred by bullets, bombs and bloodshed.

They look back at the horrors of the Islamic State group and the dashed hopes of a brief anti-government protest movement. Some note signs of progress, but few voice any real optimism about the future.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW