Two decades after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq toppled Saddam Hussein, its war-weary people recount their painful memories of dictatorship, major conflict and years of violent turmoil.

Some spoke about the iron-fisted repression under Saddam while others recalled the traumatic childhoods they endured, marred by bullets, bombs and bloodshed.

They look back at the horrors of the Islamic State group and the dashed hopes of a brief anti-government protest movement. Some note signs of progress, but few voice any real optimism about the future.