Following a series of unhygienic pranks at Japan’s popular sushi chains, restaurants are boosting their defenses against so-called sushi terrorism in an effort to put customers at ease.

But the newly installed measures — from no longer having sushi dishes rotating on conveyor belts to having artificial intelligence-equipped cameras monitor for pranks — may lead to an altered experience at the restaurants.

On Wednesday, three people, including one who drank soy sauce directly from a bottle, were arrested for allegedly attempting to obstruct a business.