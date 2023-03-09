Three people have been arrested in Japan over unhygienic pranks at a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant after footage of their antics — dubbed “sushi terrorism” — sparked outrage online.

Police accused the young trio of seeking to obstruct business at major restaurant chain Kura Sushi, which was bombarded with customer complaints after the video went viral.

The clip shows one member of the group grabbing a piece of sushi from a plate as it passes, shoving the whole morsel into their mouth and then drinking soy sauce directly from a communal bottle.