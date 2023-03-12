  • Japanese Astronaut Koichi Wakata exits the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft after it was recovered off the coast of Florida on Saturday. | NASA / VIA KYODO
  • AFP-Jiji, Kyodo

Washington – NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 returned to Earth on Saturday after a five-month stay aboard the International Space Station, livestreamed video broadcast by the U.S. space agency showed.

The SpaceX “Endurance” capsule carried Koichi Wakata of Japan, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, and NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada.

It splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the west coast of Florida.

