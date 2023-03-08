  • Sanae Takaichi, economic security minister, speaks at a news conference at the Cabinet Office on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Sanae Takaichi, economic security minister, speaks at a news conference at the Cabinet Office on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on Tuesday released internal documents showing its exchanges with the prime minister’s office over the interpretation of political impartiality under the broadcasting law.

According to the ministry, the documents are the same in content as the alleged internal papers of the ministry made public by Hiroyuki Konishi of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan last week, which he claimed show how the administration of then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe applied pressure on the ministry over the legal interpretation.

Under its conventional interpretation of the law, the government was to evaluate programs of a broadcaster entirely to determine whether it is politically biased.

