Efforts are underway across Japan to increase candidates for regional legislative assemblies, amid shortages due to a declining population and an aging society.

In 375 town and village assembly elections held as part of unified local polls in 2019, 93 saw no competitive races, with the share of uncontested seats hitting a record high of 23.3%.

Amid fears that the existence of assemblies may be at risk, many areas are taking steps to secure new candidates, including promoting human resource development and raising members’ pay.