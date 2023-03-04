  • Large screens on a building broadcast a news conference of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo in August 2020. | REUTERS
    Large screens on a building broadcast a news conference of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo in August 2020. | REUTERS

  Jiji

A former special adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has admitted that he pressured the communications ministry over the interpretation of political impartiality as stipulated by the broadcasting law.

In a Twitter post Friday, Yosuke Isozaki, a former House of Councillors lawmaker, said that it is “true that I exchanged opinions with the ministry over the interpretation of political impartiality when I was an adviser” to Abe.

Such pressure is mentioned in alleged internal ministry documents obtained by Hiroyuki Konishi of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

