A former special adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has admitted that he pressured the communications ministry over the interpretation of political impartiality as stipulated by the broadcasting law.

In a Twitter post Friday, Yosuke Isozaki, a former House of Councillors lawmaker, said that it is “true that I exchanged opinions with the ministry over the interpretation of political impartiality when I was an adviser” to Abe.

Such pressure is mentioned in alleged internal ministry documents obtained by Hiroyuki Konishi of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.