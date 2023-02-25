By the light of a head torch, Wanida Hityim deftly strips bark from a rubber tree, collecting the milky latex as she explains why she’s among a small number of Thai farmers trying to work more sustainably.

As the world’s largest producer of natural rubber — supplying more than a third of global stocks in 2021 — Thailand’s policies have stimulated massive deforestation, plummeting biodiversity and soaring soil erosion.

The vast majority of the kingdom’s plantations are still worked conventionally, but a few farmers like Wanida are abandoning pesticides to try and lessen their impact on the environment.