The ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday approved a bill to introduce a system to review every three months whether a detainee needs to remain at an immigration facility.
The bill to amend the immigration control and refugee recognition law is aimed at resolving the prolonged detention of foreign nationals who have been ordered to leave Japan.
The government plans to submit the bill during the ongoing parliamentary session.
