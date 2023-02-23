  • People hold a protest in front of the Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau in March last year, one year from the death of Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, a Sri Lankan national who was being held at a Nagoya immigration center. | KYODO
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday approved a bill to introduce a system to review every three months whether a detainee needs to remain at an immigration facility.

The bill to amend the immigration control and refugee recognition law is aimed at resolving the prolonged detention of foreign nationals who have been ordered to leave Japan.

The government plans to submit the bill during the ongoing parliamentary session.

