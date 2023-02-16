The U.S. ambassador to Japan has said he hopes that the Japanese parliament will enact “clear, unambiguous” legislation to protect sexual minorities, adding he has “full confidence” in Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s leadership on the issue.

Rahm Emanuel told a news conference in Tokyo Wednesday that he expects the Diet to “take the steps necessary to be a clear, unambiguous voice not only for tolerance but against discrimination” toward sexual minorities.

His comments came as the ruling and opposition blocs seek to enact a law to facilitate understanding of the LGBTQ community in Japan during the current parliamentary session through June 21.