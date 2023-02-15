Tokyo logged 1,858 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, down by 754 from a week before.

New fatalities totaled 12 among COVID-19 patients in the capital, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria dropped by one from the previous day to 16.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,649.4, down 37.8% from a week earlier.