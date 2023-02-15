  • Wishma Sandamali's sisters Wayomi (left) and Poornima during a news conference at the Diet building on Jan. 12 | KYODO
    Wishma Sandamali's sisters Wayomi (left) and Poornima during a news conference at the Diet building on Jan. 12 | KYODO

Nagoya – Video footage of a Sri Lankan woman who died at an immigration facility in central Japan shows that she repeatedly pleaded to be taken to a hospital, it has been confirmed.

The roughly five-hour security camera footage showed Wishma Sandamali struggling during her detainment at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau.

She died at age 33 in March 2021. Her family has filed a lawsuit against the government demanding damages.

