Nagoya – Video footage of a Sri Lankan woman who died at an immigration facility in central Japan shows that she repeatedly pleaded to be taken to a hospital, it has been confirmed.
The roughly five-hour security camera footage showed Wishma Sandamali struggling during her detainment at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau.
She died at age 33 in March 2021. Her family has filed a lawsuit against the government demanding damages.
