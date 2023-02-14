The Nuclear Regulation Authority, at an extraordinary meeting Monday, approved by a majority vote a bill designed to extend the operating life of nuclear reactors in the country beyond 60 years.
NRA Chairman Shinsuke Yamanaka decided to take a vote on revising the nuclear reactor regulation law for the extension because Akira Ishiwatari, one of the five commissioners, opposed the revision.
It was unusual for the NRA to decide on an important matter by majority vote.
