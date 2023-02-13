The Tokyo District Court handed down a fine of ¥700 million and an additional penalty of some ¥4.4 billion to SMBC Nikko Securities on Monday over stock price manipulation.

The court, presided over by Judge Daisuke Kanda, also sentenced former SMBC Nikko Executive Officer Teruya Sugino, 57, to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years, for violating the financial instruments and exchange law.

Prosecutors had sought a fine of ¥1 billion and an additional penalty of about ¥4.4 billion for the brokerage unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and a prison sentence of 18 months, without suspension, for Sugino.