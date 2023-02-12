Tokyo confirmed 799 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday, down by 1,488 from a week earlier, with the daily tally dropping below 1,000 for the first time since June 13.

New fatalities totaled eight among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria declined by one from Saturday to 21.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,927.7, down 39.8% from a week earlier.