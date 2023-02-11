Rescuers pulled children from the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquake on Saturday as the death toll approached 24,000 and a winter freeze compounded the suffering of millions of people, many in desperate need of aid.

At least 870,000 people urgently needed food in the two countries after the quake, which has made up to 5.3 million people homeless in Syria alone, the U.N. warned.

Aftershocks following Monday’s 7.8 magnitude tremor have added to the death toll and further upended the lives of survivors.