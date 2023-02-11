Police in Nara Prefecture were set to conclude their investigation into the suspect in the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last July, after sending additional charges to public prosecutors as early as next week, investigative sources have said.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, has already been indicted on charges of murdering Abe and violating the swords and firearms control law.

He is expected to face additional charges of damaging property, breaching the ordnance manufacturing law and violating the public offices election law, the sources said Friday.