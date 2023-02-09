  • The all-new, three-row 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is shown during world premiere event at Chicago Auto Show on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    The all-new, three-row 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is shown during world premiere event at Chicago Auto Show on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Toyota left its annual forecasts unchanged on Thursday despite ongoing disruptions from the global chip shortage, with the cheaper yen offsetting the impact of soaring materials prices.

The world’s top-selling automaker, which announced its executive line-up reshuffle last month, is still suffering production setbacks caused by the semiconductor shortage along with other industry players.

“Dealers, suppliers and production sites worked hard under circumstances where production plans fluctuated greatly due to factors such as semiconductor shortages and natural disasters,” Toyota said in a statement.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED