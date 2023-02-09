Toyota left its annual forecasts unchanged on Thursday despite ongoing disruptions from the global chip shortage, with the cheaper yen offsetting the impact of soaring materials prices.

The world’s top-selling automaker, which announced its executive line-up reshuffle last month, is still suffering production setbacks caused by the semiconductor shortage along with other industry players.

“Dealers, suppliers and production sites worked hard under circumstances where production plans fluctuated greatly due to factors such as semiconductor shortages and natural disasters,” Toyota said in a statement.