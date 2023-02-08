The Nuclear Regulation Authority failed to reach a decision Wednesday on whether to approve the government’s plan to extend the operating life of nuclear reactors in the country beyond 60 years.

At the day’s meeting, four of the five NRA commissioners, including Chairman Shinsuke Yamanaka, supported the extension plan, while the other, Akira Ishiwatari, opposed it. The issue is set to be discussed again at an NRA meeting on Feb. 15.

Under the current nuclear reactor regulation law, the maximum operating period for nuclear reactors is set at 40 years in principle and 60 years if approved by the regulator.