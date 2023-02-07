  • Residents and rescuers search for victims and survivors following an earthquake in the village of Besnaya in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
Paris – A combination of factors made the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria early on Monday particularly deadly, including its timing, location, a relatively quiet fault line and the weak construction of the collapsed buildings, experts said.

More than 2,300 people have been killed by the 7.8-magnitude quake near Turkey’s Syrian border, with the toll expected to grow as aftershocks reverberate throughout the day.

The earthquake caused such devastation partly because of its power — it is the strongest earthquake to hit Turkey since 1939 — and because it hit a populated region.

