  • Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japan branch of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church, attends a news conference in Tokyo on July 11. The church answered a third round of questioning from the government on Tuesday. | KYODO
Japan’s Cultural Affairs Agency said Tuesday it has received answers to a third set of questions it sent to the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.

The agency will consider whether to seek a court order for the group’s dissolution, based on how organized, malicious and persistent its actions have been.

An official of the group said it did its best to respond appropriately to the questions by the Tuesday deadline. The government is able to solicit answers to its questions by exercising its right to do so under a related law.

