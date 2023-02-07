Japan’s Cultural Affairs Agency said Tuesday it has received answers to a third set of questions it sent to the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.

The agency will consider whether to seek a court order for the group’s dissolution, based on how organized, malicious and persistent its actions have been.

An official of the group said it did its best to respond appropriately to the questions by the Tuesday deadline. The government is able to solicit answers to its questions by exercising its right to do so under a related law.