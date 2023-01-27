  • Russian human rights activist Svetlana Gannushkina speaks during an interview near Washington earlier this month. | AFP-JIJI
    Russian human rights activist Svetlana Gannushkina speaks during an interview near Washington earlier this month. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

She is 80 years old, the Memorial rights group she co-founded has been shut down, and some of her colleagues have fled Russia fearing arrest under President Vladimir Putin.

But Svetlana Gannushkina is determined to stay.

Gannushkina was attending a conference abroad when Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW