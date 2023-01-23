Incoming New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will prioritize the economy as a recession looms and may jettison some of Jacinda Ardern’s policies as he seeks to win back the political middle ground ahead of an October election.

“As prime minister, I will lead a team that’s focused and working hard to fix the big issues that so many families and businesses are facing,” Hipkins told a news conference Sunday in Wellington after the ruling Labor Party endorsed him to succeed Ardern. “I know that some New Zealanders feel that we are doing too much too fast, and I have heard that message.”

Labor, which is trailing the main opposition National Party in opinion polls, moved swiftly to unite behind Hipkins and ensure a smooth leadership transition following Ardern’s shock resignation last week.