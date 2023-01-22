New Zealand’s next prime minister credits time spent in a police cell for sparking his interest in national politics.

Twenty-five years after his brush with the law as a student protester, Chris Hipkins is set to become the nation’s 41st prime minister.

The ruling Labor Party’s caucus is meeting Sunday in Wellington to endorse his promotion to leader following the shock resignation of Jacinda Ardern. He will then be sworn in by the governor-general.