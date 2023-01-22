New Zealand’s next prime minister credits time spent in a police cell for sparking his interest in national politics.
Twenty-five years after his brush with the law as a student protester, Chris Hipkins is set to become the nation’s 41st prime minister.
The ruling Labor Party’s caucus is meeting Sunday in Wellington to endorse his promotion to leader following the shock resignation of Jacinda Ardern. He will then be sworn in by the governor-general.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.