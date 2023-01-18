  • Boris Pistorius said he found his appointment as Germany's defense minister 'very surprising.' | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday picked little-known Boris Pistorius to be Germany’s new defense minister, putting him in charge of steering the armed forces through an era of momentous change.

The appointment follows the resignation of Christine Lambrecht at a crucial time for the ministry, with Germany under intense pressure to send battle tanks to Ukraine.

Pistorius, 62, who is a member of Scholz’s Social Democrats and interior minister of Lower Saxony state, is a surprise choice for the post.

