A Japanese company has defended its ownership of Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers,” obtained at auction in 1987, after the family of its former owner filed a U.S. lawsuit demanding its return.

The artwork — one of five original versions of the famous still life — was purchased by the predecessor of insurance firm Sompo Holdings at Christie’s in London for $40 million, making it briefly the world’s most expensive painting.

It has been on display in Tokyo at Sompo’s art museum for 35 years, but recently became the subject of a legal battle centered on a previous sale in Germany prior to World War II.