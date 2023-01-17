  • Tokyo reported 11,120 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | KYODO
  • staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 11,120 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up by about 3,600 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 10,855.6 compared to 14,632.0 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria fell by four from Monday to 44, while 28 deaths linked to the virus were reported on Tuesday.

