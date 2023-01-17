Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol sent messages calling for improved bilateral ties to a conference in Seoul on Tuesday that brought together political and business leaders from the two nations.

In his written message, Yoon said Japan and South Korea are “the closest and most important neighbors” that need to work together in all fields.

There is “a clear trend of improvement” in the bilateral relationship, Yoon said, pledging that his government will continue to make efforts to that end.