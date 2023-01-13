  • NHK Party head Takashi Tachibana (left) speaks during a news conference in Tokyo in July with GaaSyy attending online. | KYODO
    NHK Party head Takashi Tachibana (left) speaks during a news conference in Tokyo in July with GaaSyy attending online. | KYODO

  • Jiji, Kyodo

Tokyo police have searched places related to YouTuber GaaSyy, a lawmaker in the House of Councilors, the upper chamber of Japan’s parliament, on suspicion of defaming and habitually intimidating celebrities, sources said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has accepted criminal complaints from celebrities and requested the lawmaker, 51, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, to present himself for voluntary questioning.

He became famous by exposing celebrity scandals on YouTube.

