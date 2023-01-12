  • Ukrainian troops emerge from a German howitzer near Soledar, Ukraine, on Wedneday. | REUTERS
    Ukrainian troops emerge from a German howitzer near Soledar, Ukraine, on Wedneday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that fighting was still raging in a key eastern front-line city that a Russian mercenary group earlier said it controlled, as Moscow announced a new military commander in Ukraine.

The fate of Soledar in eastern Ukraine was uncertain after Russian group Wagner claimed it controlled the gateway town — but the Kremlin cautioned against declaring victory prematurely.

And in his daily address, Zelenskyy insisted the front was “holding.”

