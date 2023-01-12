  • Tokyo reported 13,427 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
Tokyo confirmed 13,427 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by about 7,300 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 14,476.3 compared to 11,907.7 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria fell by three from Wednesday to 46, while 32 deaths linked to the virus were reported Thursday.

