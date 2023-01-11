  • Jiji

Osaka – Japan’s Otsuka Foods said Tuesday that its Bon Curry retort-pouch brand has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest-selling product in that category.

Since the brand was launched in 1968, cumulative sales of Bon Curry products have topped 3 billion packs.

To mark the 55th anniversary next month of the brand’s launch, Otsuka Foods, based in Osaka, will release a Bon Curry Gold product with a package featuring the Guinness World Records symbol.

