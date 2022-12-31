The true global death toll of COVID-19 remains difficult to nail down three years after the first case was detected, though experts agree there have been far more fatalities than officially reported.

The difference between the official and real figures could diverge even further next year, with modeling predicting more than a million deaths in China after it ended its “zero-COVID” policy and recently narrowed how it counts fatalities.

There have been more than 6.65 million officially reported COVID-19 deaths since the virus was first identified in China in December 2019, according to the World Health Organization.