  • Senior officials of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Chinese Communist Party attend a meeting in Xiamen, China, in December 2017. | KYODO
Diplomacy involving Japanese and Chinese lawmakers has been dwindling in recent years amid the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s hegemonic activities, a fact that the Japanese side opposes.

There were few visits to each other’s countries by lawmakers in 2022, the 50th year since the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides.

“The role played by interactions between (Japanese and Chinese) lawmakers is extremely important,” Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said at a news conference on Dec. 20.

