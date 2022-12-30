Diplomacy involving Japanese and Chinese lawmakers has been dwindling in recent years amid the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s hegemonic activities, a fact that the Japanese side opposes.

There were few visits to each other’s countries by lawmakers in 2022, the 50th year since the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides.

“The role played by interactions between (Japanese and Chinese) lawmakers is extremely important,” Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said at a news conference on Dec. 20.