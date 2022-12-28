  • Jiji

The Fair Trade Commission published on Tuesday the names of 13 organizations that have refused to accept price increases sought by suppliers due to surging material and labor costs.

The antitrust watchdog urged the 13 organizations to improve their actions, after they kept prices steady without negotiating with the suppliers.

The 13 organizations include Sagawa Express, the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations (Zen-Noh), Denso and Toyota Industries.

