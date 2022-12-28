The Fair Trade Commission published on Tuesday the names of 13 organizations that have refused to accept price increases sought by suppliers due to surging material and labor costs.
The antitrust watchdog urged the 13 organizations to improve their actions, after they kept prices steady without negotiating with the suppliers.
The 13 organizations include Sagawa Express, the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations (Zen-Noh), Denso and Toyota Industries.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.