Tokyo confirmed 22,063 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up by 1,550 from a week before as daily infection figures continue to rise across Japan.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 17,423.3, compared to 15,985.7 a week earlier.

The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by three from Monday to 49, while 21 deaths linked to the virus were reported on Tuesday.