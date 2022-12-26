A brutal winter storm brought Christmas Day danger and misery to millions of Americans on Sunday as intense snow and frigid cold gripped parts of the eastern United States, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 31.

A crisis situation was unfolding in Buffalo, western New York, where a blizzard has left the city marooned and emergency services unable to reach high impact areas.

“It is (like) going to a war zone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a native of Buffalo, where 2.4 meter snow drifts and power outages have made conditions life-threatening.